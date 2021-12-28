At least two other clubs competing with Arsenal for Juventus star

Arthur Melo is on the radar of Arsenal, but the Gunners are not the only club looking to sign the Juventus midfielder.

He has struggled to impress Max Allegri in this campaign and the Old Lady could allow him to leave the club next month.

Arsenal’s midfield has been in good form in this first half of the campaign, however, it could do better and the Gunners may look to bolster it if they have the chance next month.

Todofichajes says the Brazilian could leave when the next transfer window reopens and Arsenal is serious about signing him.

However, the Gunners are facing competition from AS Roma and Sevilla.

Both clubs are serious contenders for his signature, but he might favour a move to the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The current Arsenal team is in fine form and our midfield hasn’t been much of a problem.

However, an injury to one of our in-form midfielders could change all that and that is why we need to add more quality players to our squad.

Arthur proved to be a fine talent at Gremio and Barcelona and Mikel Arteta can help him return to form at the Emirates.

