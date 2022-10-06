“At the moment” Arsenal target reacts to rumours linking him to the Emirates

Arsenal continues to pursue the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as they bid to keep improving their squad.

The Gunners have been the top club in the Premier League this season and they remain at the top of the league table.

This has been a good campaign for Arsenal and they could win the league, but they also remain committed to improving their playing staff.

More players could join them in the January transfer window and one man they have their eyes on is Mudryk.

The Ukrainian is a top talent, and he has been in good form in the Champions League this season.

Several clubs want to sign him as well, but he spoke about his future again recently and insisted he is committed to Shakhtar Donetsk.

He said via Sport Witness:

“I would like to develop myself and reach a higher level in my career, but my thoughts, at the moment, are with Shakhtar.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is a top talent and he will do a job for us if he moves to the Emirates.

However, we must act fast to win the race for his signature because his other suitors would likely be planning on how to land him as well.