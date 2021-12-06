“At the moment” Ramsdale discusses the goalkeeper rivalry at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale claims that although he took over the number one spot from Bernd Leno at Arsenal, they still have a good relationship.

The Englishman moved to the Emirates in the summer to compete with the error-prone German.

Following a string of impressive performances, Ramsdale is now the undisputed first choice at the club.

The former Bournemouth shot-stopper makes one stunning save after another in Arsenal’s matches when he plays, and it will take a while before another goalkeeper displaces him in the team.

Leno can have no complaints from watching the impressive 23-year-old, and he says the German is cool with him.

‘It can be tough,’ Ramsdale told The Times. ‘It’s the hardest position on the pitch — there’s only one place.

‘He’s been the standout for a number of years. At the moment, I’ve got the shirt but he’s perfect with me every day and I’m loving having him with me.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leno had more than enough chances to cut out the mistakes from his game but continued to make them.

That forced Arsenal to bring Ramsdale to the club, and that decision has been an inspiring one.

We expect the England goalie to remain in goal for the next few years and that could force the German to leave in the summer.

His departure would open up space for another goalkeeper to come in.