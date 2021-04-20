‘At this point I would like to address the owners of some English clubs,’ Ceferin sends message to Arsenal

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has sent a message to Arsenal and other English teams who have joined the European Super League that there is still time for them to right their wrongs by pulling out of the agreement.

The Gunners and their other top-six rivals have agreed to form the new competition with six other teams from Spain and Italy.

The competition is expected to replace the Champions League for the competing sides, but they are facing a serious backlash from fans and other governing bodies.

This attempt to form a new competition is seen as a direct attack on UEFA and they are fighting back.

The European governing body has threatened to kick out the teams and players in their competitions and they will also try to deny the players the chance to play for their national teams.

In a message to the Premier League sides, Ceferin says everyone makes mistakes and the Gunners and others can change their minds.

‘At this point I would like to address the owners of some English clubs,’ Ceferin said during his powerful address on Tuesday via AP’s Rob Harris.

‘Gentlemen, you made a huge mistake. Some will say it is greed, others disdain, arrogance, flippancy, complete ignorance of England’s football culture. But actually it doesn’t matter.

‘What matters is there is still time to change your mind, everyone makes mistakes. English fans deserve to have you correct your mistake, they deserve respect.’