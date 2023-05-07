At what point this season do you think that Arsenal lost the title race?

It’s tough to admit, but after their 2-1 win over Leeds yesterday, it is obvious that Manchester City will win the Premier League this season. Only by dropping six points from now might the Citizens lose the league to Arsenal, who should not have dropped any points between now and when they play Wolves on May 28th.

Many people are wondering, “When did Arsenal lose the title race?” While some believe Saliba’s injury against Sporting Lisbon was the beginning of Arsenal’s decline in the Premier League title chase, others believe the 4-1 loss to Manchester City was the final straw. There are many other points of view on this subject among different Gooners, and at this point, each of them would make a point.

But what if I told you that Arsenal lost the league title just after the World Cup?

Arsenal, before the World Cup, only dropped 5 points in the same period; Manchester City dropped 10 points.

But after the World Cup, while their main title rivals have made it their ambition not to drop points, only dropping 10, they’ve carelessly dropped 19 points.

For the past few years, Liverpool has been competing with Manchester City for the league title. They’ve only beaten them once, so they know when to know if they are winning the race. According to Liverpool defender Trent Alexander Arnold, from Christmas Day to the end of the season, you ought to be better than Manchester City, as the Manchester Blues win the league during this period. The Red claims he may have known City would work away with this league title a while back, telling Red Bull, “The league’s obvious now, and I’ve said it for a while. If City are even anywhere close, if they smell blood at Christmas or New Year; it’s game over really, there’s no stopping them once they start winning, and now at this point, I’d be surprised if they drew a game

“I think it’s just got to be mindset; I think it’s just the messaging because they don’t even go behind in games at this point. There’s no messing around, there’s no scares, there’s no ups and downs.”

About what went wrong for Arsenal, he claimed: “Arsenal was exciting because they were dropping points, but in an exciting way. Whereas City, I don’t even know how to describe it; it’s like juggernauts.”

Other than making key signings and tactical tweaks, Arteta needs to devise a perfect game plan to outwit Guardiola and win next season’s league title.

I predict the Arsenal and Manchester City title race will return next term, and Arsenal won’t be as easy to beat as they’ve seemed.

