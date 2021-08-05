Atalanta becomes latest competition for Arsenal in the race for Premier League ace

Atalanta has become the latest club to rival Arsenal for the signature of Tammy Abraham and Chelsea might find their offer good enough to sanction the sale.

The England striker has fallen down the pecking order at the home of the Blues and looks set to depart in this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is a fan and the Spaniard is thinking about adding him to his squad at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s plan is to sign him on loan with the option of buying him later, but the Daily Mail says Atalanta wants to sign him outright for around £25m plus bonuses.

The report claims that they have identified him as the ideal replacement for Duvan Zapata, who is targeted by Inter Milan.

Chelsea’s interest in Romelu Lukaku would trigger this transfer merry-go-round.

If they bring the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge, Zapata will move to Inter Milan and Abraham can join Atalanta.

Arsenal remains busy in this transfer window, but it seems that they will need to resolve the futures of the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette before they can add a new striker to their squad.

Arsenals delay in making an official bid for Abraham could see them miss out on the signature of the England striker to the Italians.