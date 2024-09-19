Atalanta coach compares Arteta to Pep Guardiola ahead of UCL clash

Arsenal are clearly dominating the English Premier League. Since stepping up in 2022–23, the North Londoners have given Manchester City a run for its money.

As they prepare to face Atalanta on Thursday night in a Champions League clash, the Serie A side’s head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, was asked what he thinks of the Premier League’s top-of-the table rivalry. To the Italian tactician, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool dominate the Premier League, and facing them is a test of absolute value.

He believes Arteta and Guardiola are comparable, but he contends that City are a team that knows how to put pressure on opponents, play in tight spaces, and be dangerous on counterattacks.

He said, as per Pazzi di Fanta: “Arsenal are dominating the English championship together with City and Liverpool, they are made up of strong players and are proving to be compact and organised: a test of absolute value.

“Arteta has similarities with Guardiola, although City have superior ball possession; his team is strong at high pressure, playing in tight spaces, and creating danger through quick counterattacks.

“Cityzens” listening to Gasperini would be a happy bunch, but they shouldn’t let it cloud their minds. An injury-ridden Arsenal could have easily insisted on playing their game in the North London derby, but they chose not to do so. Arsenal needed to adapt and play for a win against Spurs without Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, and they did so to demonstrate their adaptability.

Dominating games isn’t everything; after all, you may dominate a game and not win it (as our local rivals Spurs did against us and Newcastle but still lost).

After beating Spurs, Arsenal showed their adaptability, so don’t underestimate them. Though not as dominant as City, they will dominate the league in their own way, whether through ugly or beautiful wins.

Darren N

