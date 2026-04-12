Atalanta demand could help Arsenal win the race for Ederson

Atalanta is making it increasingly difficult for Atletico Madrid to secure the signing of Ederson, a situation that could work in Arsenal’s favour as the Spanish club is considered their main rivals for his signature. The Brazilian midfielder has been one of the most consistent performers in Europe over recent seasons, and with just one year remaining on his contract, interest in his services continues to grow.

Despite the contractual situation, Atalanta are not prepared to lower their demands. The Italian side is known to have a strong working relationship with Atletico Madrid, having sold Ademola Lookman to the Spanish club during the last transfer window. However, that connection does not appear to be influencing their current stance.

Atalanta’s Firm Valuation

According to Fichajes, Atalanta are holding firm on a valuation of 40 million euros for Ederson and are unwilling to negotiate a reduced fee. This position has created complications for Atletico Madrid, who had hoped to secure a more favourable deal given the player’s contract status.

Atalanta are in no rush to conclude a transfer and are instead prepared to wait for further interest from other clubs. This approach increases the likelihood of a bidding scenario, which could ultimately drive up the final transfer fee.

Arsenal’s Potential Advantage

For Arsenal, this development may present an opportunity. The Gunners are believed to admire Ederson’s qualities in midfield and could be better positioned financially to meet Atalanta’s demands. His ability to control play and contribute consistently makes him an appealing option for a team looking to strengthen in the centre of the pitch.

Atletico Madrid remain keen to complete the deal swiftly, yet Atalanta’s patience could allow Arsenal additional time to assess their options and potentially enter the race more decisively. If they choose to act, their financial strength may prove crucial in securing the midfielder’s signature ahead of their Spanish rivals.