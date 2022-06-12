Atalanta eyeing a move for explosive young Arsenal star

Atalanta are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Nuno Tavares from Arsenal this summer, just 12 months after he joined from Benfica.

The Portuguese full-back was made a big impression in his opening performances, proving to be a penetrable attacking outlet down the left, but his defensive frailties were found out soon after.

The Gunners are now believed to be willing to allow him to leave the club this summer, either on loan or on a more permanent basis depending on the offer, and Atalanta have emerged as a possible destination, a move that actually makes complete sense to me.

Arsenal don’t appear to be keen on playing with the use of wing-backs in the long-term, something that the Nerazzurri are very-much keen on, and Tavares most definitely seems suited to the more attacking role, where his defensive frailties are less likely to be exposed, and where he can more comfortably get forward more regularly.

La Gazzetta (via CalcioAtalanta) claims that while Atalanta are also interested in rivalling Arsenal for the signature of Aaron Hickey, they are looking at Tavares as a replacement for Robin Gosens, who quit the club in January.

Tavares definitely has ability, but he doesn’t seem to be ready for a LB role in our side, and it makes sense for us to either allow him to work on his defending on loan, or to simply allow him to move on.

Would you prefer our club to cash-in or push for a loan move instead?

Patrick

