Atalanta has a defensive injury crisis ahead of their match against Arsenal

Atalanta is facing a defensive crisis ahead of their Champions League match against Arsenal tonight.

The Europa League winners are eager to start their Champions League campaign with a victory, but it will be a tough challenge. They know Arsenal is one of the top clubs in Europe, and the Gunners will test their limits, even if Atalanta manages to secure a draw.

However, Atalanta’s preparation for the fixture is being hindered by a series of injuries in their defence.

Ben Godfrey is set to miss the game, joining Giorgio Scalvini and Rafael Tolói on the sidelines. Atalanta typically plays with three centre-backs, so his absence leaves Berat Djimsiti, Isak Hien, and Sead Kolašinac as the only available options in that role, as reported by Tutto Atalanta.

This means that if any of them get injured during the match, there will be no available replacement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Atalanta’s injury problems seem like good news to us, but we have to stay focused on our preparation for the game and prepare like we are facing the best Atalanta team available.

If we underestimate them because they are missing a few players, we might live to regret that decision.

