Atalanta manager gives his verdict on Arsenal draw after Arteta comments

Mikel Arteta claimed that his Arsenal team was the better side in their goalless draw against Atalanta yesterday.

The Gunners failed to secure a win in their opening Champions League match and could have lost had David Raya not made a crucial save from the penalty spot.

The Spanish goalkeeper was the hero of the day, as Arsenal managed to earn a point despite a lacklustre performance.

While Arteta insisted his team was the stronger side in what was generally a poor match, Atalanta’s manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, also felt that his team had been superior.

After Arteta’s comments, the Italian was also interviewed and said, as quoted by Corriere dello Sport:

“At the end, Arsenal seemed to me to want to settle for a draw, we lacked the play that could have allowed us to win the game.

“We complimented Arteta. Even tonight, Arsenal showed they are a compact and concrete team. We came out of this game better. We had played some good games recently, but we hadn’t expressed ourselves.

“Today we learned something. It wasn’t easy to beat them, but we had a better chance than them of winning it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game was even. We had our chances and tried our best to hurt Atalanta, but they also had their chances and failed to take them.

No team was exactly on top, and we need to do better in our next Champions League match.

ADMIN COMMENT

