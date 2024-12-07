Atalanta pushes Arsenal away from midfielder with huge asking price

Ederson in action for Atalanta
Arsenal has been tracking Atalanta midfielder Ederson for some time, with the Brazilian impressing in Serie A. Ederson has delivered standout performances in recent seasons, helping Atalanta achieve their goal of competing at the highest level in European football. His playmaking ability, composure on the ball, and versatility in midfield have made him one of the most highly regarded midfielders in Italy, attracting the attention of several top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal is one of the clubs that have shown consistent interest in Ederson as they seek to further strengthen their squad. Mikel Arteta has already assembled a talented midfield group, but he is keen to improve the depth and quality of his options, especially with the demands of competing in multiple competitions. A versatile player like Ederson could offer Arteta greater flexibility, providing an additional option in the middle of the park. The Brazilian’s ability to play both as a deep-lying playmaker and as an attacking midfielder makes him an appealing target for Arsenal as they aim to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League and European glory.

However, acquiring Ederson will not be easy. Atalanta is reportedly reluctant to part ways with their prized midfielder, especially after his successful season. The Italian club has set an asking price of €50 million for the player, which has made some interested clubs, including Arsenal, hesitant. According to Sport Witness, while Arsenal has been keeping a close eye on Ederson, they view the €50 million price tag as steep for a player who has yet to fully establish himself at the top tier of European football.

While Ederson could be an excellent addition to the squad, Arsenal may hold off on a move if the asking price doesn’t meet their valuation. With the transfer window also on the horizon, the Gunners might look to explore other options that could offer better value for money.

