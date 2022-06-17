Atalanta remains keen on signing Arsenal man

Atalanta remains keen to add Nuno Tavares to their squad on loan in this transfer window.

The Italian club had a poor season, and they finished their domestic campaign without European football despite playing in the Champions League last term.

They want to return to Europe’s elite competition and believe a move for Tavares could help them achieve that quicker. They are now pushing to sign him, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The defender struggled to perform consistently as a backup to Kieran Tierney in the last campaign.

Arsenal even had to use Granit Xhaka in that position in some games after Tavares showed poor form in previous matches

He probably needs to spend some time away from the Emirates on loan to get his confidence back to performing well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares’ first season at the Emirates was not good enough, and he probably needs to spend some time away from Arsenal to iron out the errors in his game.

However, Atalanta has to guarantee that he will be picked regularly if he joins them before we sanction a transfer to Bergamo.

We also need to sign another backup to Tierney before allowing him to leave the Emirates.

