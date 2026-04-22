Atalanta sets their asking price for Arsenal’s summer target

Arsenal now know how much it could cost to add Marco Palestra to their squad in the summer as they continue to monitor the Italian defender, who is spending this season on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta.

Atalanta are widely recognised as one of the clubs best known for developing top talent in Italian football, and Palestra’s progress has only reinforced that reputation. His performances have attracted attention from several sides, with Arsenal among those considering a move before the end of the campaign.

Arsenal Monitoring Defensive Target

There are several other clubs interested in signing him as well, including Juventus, traditionally regarded as the biggest club in Italian football. Competition for his signature is therefore expected to be strong when the transfer window opens.

However, the possibility of testing himself in England could be an attractive option for the defender. The Premier League remains a major destination for emerging players seeking a new challenge and broader exposure at the highest level.

Several Italian players have moved to England in recent seasons, and Riccardo Calafiori has reportedly enjoyed his time at Arsenal since joining the club. That could help demonstrate the pathway available to players making the same switch.

For Arsenal, adding a young defender with room for development would fit the club’s broader recruitment strategy under Mikel Arteta.

Price Tag Revealed

According to Sport Italia, Atalanta wants 30 million euros for Palestra’s signature. The Serie A club are believed to value the defender highly after his encouraging development during his loan spell at Cagliari.

Atalanta feels his growth this season has significantly increased his market value, placing them in a strong negotiating position ahead of the summer.

Arsenal may not view that valuation as a major obstacle and could be prepared to meet the asking price or submit an offer slightly below it in an attempt to reach an agreement.

Whether they proceed may depend on competition from other clubs and Arsenal’s wider transfer priorities. For now, Palestra remains a player of clear interest as the Gunners assess options to strengthen their defence before next season.