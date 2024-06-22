Athletic Bilbao president sends a message to Arsenal over Nico Williams

Nico Williams has continued to be linked with a move to Arsenal as he shines for Spain at Euro 2024. The Gunners have followed him closely for much of the last season, even before the Euros began, and their interest in his signature remains strong.

With Reiss Nelson looking to leave the Emirates, there is a very good chance that Arsenal will sign a new winger this summer, and one of their main targets is Williams. The Spaniard is on the radar of several top clubs, and many are aware of his release clause.

However, Athletic Bilbao is determined to keep him and has maintained that they do not want to sell. His brother, Iñaki Williams, has spent his entire career at the club, and Nico could follow in his footsteps.

Their president, Jon Uriarte has again commented on the rumours and said, as quoted by Football London:

“We have impressive talent in the squad.

“When things are like this, it’s normal that there are players who arouse interest, but we’re not here to talk about rumours.

“Nico is happy in Bilbao and at Athletic and we’re very happy with Nico. We don’t worry about or pay attention to rumours. We’re focused on creating an attractive project for all our players, fighting for titles and competing in Europe.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not expect Athletic Bilbao to be happy to sell such an important player, but if we convince the attacker, he might leave them to join us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…