Atletico Madrid adds Arsenal attacker to their summer plans

Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, according to Fichajes, which could be good news for both Arsenal and the Belgian attacker.

He has remained one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted players over the last few seasons and contributed to the team winning the Premier League this term, as well as reaching the Champions League final.

Interest from Atletico Madrid

Trossard is one of the players expected to leave the Gunners this summer, so they will be encouraged to learn that Atletico are interested in signing him. The situation is expected to develop further as the window progresses and discussions continue behind the scenes.

The Spanish side are targeting the Belgian because of the big-game experience he has gained while competing for Arsenal against some of the best clubs in the world. His profile is seen as particularly valuable due to his experience in high-pressure European matches.

Arsenal Transfer Outlook

Trossard remains one of the top players in the Arsenal squad, even though he is not always a regular starter. However, there is a feeling that the Gunners could find an upgrade in his position. Nevertheless, his contribution across multiple campaigns has ensured he remains an important squad option for Mikel Arteta.

The report claims Atletico are in the market for new attackers and consider Trossard one of the best options currently on their radar. Arsenal would likely be open to selling him as his departure would help them raise funds and create space to sign younger, more exciting wingers they have been tracking. At the same time, Arsenal are carefully assessing their attacking options ahead of the next phase of squad planning, balancing experience with the need for fresh talent in wide areas. Any decision regarding Trossard is therefore likely to be influenced by both sporting and strategic considerations within the club.

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