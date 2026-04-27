Atletico Madrid battling injury crisis ahead of the Arsenal game

Atletico Madrid is dealing with an injury crisis ahead of their Champions League meeting with Arsenal this week, offering the Gunners a potential boost as they seek a positive result.

Arsenal know they cannot afford to underestimate the Spanish side, particularly after Atletico eliminated Barcelona to reach the semi-final stage of the competition. Their progress has demonstrated the quality and resilience within Diego Simeone’s squad.

Arsenal Face Difficult European Test

The Gunners reached the semi-finals last season, and supporters now expect the club to go one step further by securing a place in the final. However, this tie is expected to be a stern challenge for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Arsenal have performed strongly in recent months, but knockout football often presents a different type of pressure. The club will need discipline, concentration, and composure over two legs if they are to progress.

Atletico Suffer Fitness Concerns

There has, however, been a minor boost for Arsenal, with Marca reporting that Atletico Madrid are struggling to get several important players fit in time for the fixture.

Pablo Barrios has already been ruled out because he is not expected to recover in time to face the Premier League leaders. It is also stated that Julian Alvarez is carrying a knock, with the Argentinian attacker potentially being rested for the match.

Alvarez has been one of Atletico Madrid’s most influential players in recent seasons and would represent a significant threat if selected. His movement, finishing ability, and experience at the highest level make him a player Arsenal would need to contain carefully.

The forward has also been linked with Arsenal in transfer speculation, adding further intrigue to the contest. Should he be unavailable, Atletico may lose one of their most dangerous attacking outlets.

Even so, Arsenal will be aware that Atletico possess strength throughout their squad and remain capable of producing a high-level performance regardless of absentees. Teams managed by Simeone are known for organisation, intensity, and competitiveness in major European ties.