Atletico Madrid become the latest team to rival Arsenal for the signature of Premier League forward

Atletico Madrid has become the latest team to show interest in Arsenal target, Diogo Jota as the Portuguese star continues to shine in the Premier League.

Jota has been impressive for Wolves this season with 15 competitive goals already and the Portuguese star has attracted the attention of several top European sides.

After netting back to back hattricks in the Europa League this season, Arsenal became linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

Mikel Arteta reportedly sees Jota as the ideal attacking player he needs in his team because of the former Atletico Madrid man’s goals return.

The Gunners, however, face tough competition from other top sides and reports in Spain via Team Talk claims that the Spanish giants are interested in a move for their former star after watching him light up the Premier League.

Jota didn’t make a single senior appearance for Atletico before leaving them to join Wolves on loan in 2017.

The English side made his loan move permanent after his solid performances for them in the Championship that helped to secure a return to the Premier League.

Arsenal is below Wolves on the Premier League table at the moment and the Gunners will hope that they can secure European football to boost their chances of convincing him to join them.