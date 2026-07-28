Atletico Madrid continues to frustrate Arsenal’s target

Atletico Madrid insist that Julian Alvarez will not be leaving the club this summer despite Arsenal’s reported interest in signing the attacker during the current transfer window.

Alvarez has emerged as one of Arsenal’s leading transfer targets as the Gunners continue their search for a marquee signing. The forward is regarded as one of the top players in world football, making him an attractive option as Arsenal look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Atletico standing firm over Alvarez

Alvarez reportedly wants to leave Atletico Madrid and would prefer a move to Barcelona. However, Atletico have made it clear that they will only allow him to depart if the Catalan club activate his €500 million release clause, a stance that has encouraged Arsenal to believe they could have an opportunity to pursue a deal.

The Argentine remains under contract with Atletico until the summer of 2030, leaving him with limited options if the club refuse to sanction a transfer. His long-term agreement gives Atletico complete control over his immediate future.

Despite that situation, Alvarez is reportedly continuing his efforts to secure a move without requiring his next club to pay the full value of his release clause. Atletico, however, remain unwilling to make his departure any easier.

Arsenal monitoring developments

According to Fichajes, Alvarez requested a meeting with Atletico in an attempt to resolve the situation surrounding his future, but the club informed him that no such meeting would take place.

Instead, he is expected to report for pre-season training at the time specified by the club as preparations begin for the new campaign. Atletico’s position suggests they have no intention of changing their stance despite the growing speculation surrounding the forward.

Arsenal will continue to monitor the situation closely as they assess their options in the transfer market. However, unless Atletico soften their position or circumstances change, completing a deal for Alvarez is likely to prove extremely difficult before the transfer window closes.

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