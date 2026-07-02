Atletico Madrid could beat Arsenal to top midfielder

Morten Hjulmand has remained on Arsenal’s radar for several years, with the midfielder also known to be a supporter of the Gunners, making a move to the Emirates Stadium a particularly attractive prospect for him.

Arsenal have reportedly monitored his development closely, and some reports have suggested the club could attempt to add him to their squad during the current transfer window.

Hjulmand currently plays for Sporting Club, the same club that recently sold Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal, which could potentially make negotiations between the two clubs more straightforward if the Gunners decide to pursue a deal seriously.

However, according to Sport Witness, Atletico Madrid are now leading the race for the midfielder after showing the strongest interest in securing his signature this summer.

Atletico Madrid leading the race

The Spanish club reportedly believe Hjulmand would fit perfectly into their system and has intensified its efforts while Arsenal continue focusing on alternative transfer priorities.

Although Arsenal are understood to appreciate the midfielder’s qualities and believe he could become an important figure in their squad, they have not yet accelerated negotiations or made a decisive move for him.

This hesitation could ultimately prove costly if Atletico continues progressing towards an agreement before Arsenal decides whether to act more aggressively in the market.

Arsenal midfield priorities

Arsenal are already aware that Hjulmand has several admirers across Europe, meaning any delay could reduce their chances of completing a transfer in the coming weeks.

The lack of urgency surrounding their pursuit may also indicate that he is not considered the club’s primary midfield target during this transfer window.

Reports continue to suggest that Arsenal’s main focus is on strengthening the midfield with higher-profile additions, particularly Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

As a result, Hjulmand’s future increasingly appears likely to depend on whether Arsenal eventually intensify their interest or whether Atletico manage to move quickly enough to secure the transfer before other clubs become more seriously involved in negotiations.