Atletico Madrid could entertain favourable deal for Arsenal target

Elgoldigital is reporting that Atletico Madrid might entertain an Arsenal swap deal involving Thomas Partey and Lucas Torreira.

Torreira has emerged as a transfer target for the Spanish giants recently and that means both teams now have a player that the other wants.

The Uruguayan midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta seems to have adapted his team to play games without him.

He was set to join Torino, but Atletico’s interest changes that and it seems that joining the Spaniards will benefit everyone.

The report claims that Diego Simeone likes the midfielder’s profile and he will be keen to add him to his team.

Due to the economics of things at the moment, the only way that he will join them is through a lesser monetary method like a swap deal.

The report even claims that the Spaniards may be willing to allow Partey to move to the Emirates in a swap agreement.

This will be amazing news for Arsenal who have been stuck trying to raise the 50 million euros release clause that has been written in Partey’s contract.

It remains unclear if Atletico will ask Arsenal to add some money in the move because the Ghanaian is more valuable in the current transfer market than Torreira.