Atletico Madrid could entertain favourable deal for Arsenal target

Elgoldigital is reporting that Atletico Madrid might entertain an Arsenal swap deal involving Thomas Partey and Lucas Torreira.

Torreira has emerged as a transfer target for the Spanish giants recently and that means both teams now have a player that the other wants.

The Uruguayan midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta seems to have adapted his team to play games without him.

He was set to join Torino, but Atletico’s interest changes that and it seems that joining the Spaniards will benefit everyone.

The report claims that Diego Simeone likes the midfielder’s profile and he will be keen to add him to his team.

Due to the economics of things at the moment, the only way that he will join them is through a lesser monetary method like a swap deal.

The report even claims that the Spaniards may be willing to allow Partey to move to the Emirates in a swap agreement.

This will be amazing news for Arsenal who have been stuck trying to raise the 50 million euros release clause that has been written in Partey’s contract.

It remains unclear if Atletico will ask Arsenal to add some money in the move because the Ghanaian is more valuable in the current transfer market than Torreira.

  1. Richard says:
    September 24, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    If I was to give my opinion about those two midfielders i would say that Arsenal should go for Houssem from OL. Why Atlectico wants to sell Partey by all means if he is a good player ? The possibility of Partey to become a flop player for Arsenal is 60% and above.

    Reply
    1. Baggio says:
      September 24, 2020 at 1:51 pm

      👍🏾

      Reply
    2. Val says:
      September 24, 2020 at 1:56 pm

      Atletico don’t want to sell but will do if the release clause is met, which is common practise in spain.
      They also know that a renewal of his contract will more than double his wages but will come with a higher release.
      Signing any player from a different league always comes with a risk of failure.
      you just have to look at top players who have come to the premier league in the past, Juan Veron, Shevchenko both famously flopped when they moved here.
      Nothing in football is a given when it comes to transfers.

      Reply
    3. ACE says:
      September 24, 2020 at 2:02 pm

      AM dont want to sell TP, but are
      understandably concerned about
      the Ghanians hesitancy to sign a
      new extension in the Spanish
      capital. The AM brass are also
      aware that if TP doesnt envision
      his short term future with Simeone
      and co then NOW is the time to cash
      in on the midfielder. Arsenal seem
      to desperately want him and @ 27,
      and widely considered one of the
      best midfielders in Europe atm his
      price tag will presumably NEVER be
      higher.

      Btw, did you happen to watch him
      completely DOMINATE Pools
      midfield during both legs of there
      CL tilt? He may need a few games
      to settle in but I would bet the
      RANCH that TP would be anything
      but a bust for AFC in the EPL.

      Reply
    4. Matthew Shannon says:
      September 24, 2020 at 2:03 pm

      Can you explain to me how exactly you came up with the 60% chance Partey will be a flop??? I’m fascinated how you come up with this number and your knowledge of both Partey as a player and how Arteta runs his football side to make such a judgement.
      Me not knowing either and looking from the outside? Partey is Artetas number one target because we have lacked that box to box physical presence in our squad for years and Partey is certainly one of the best in the world right now. I see him being a amazing buy for us with his passing game, physical presence, defensive abilities and awareness not to mention how he reads and plays the game.

      Reply

