Atletico Madrid eyeing Arsenal back-up following Trippier ban

Kieran Trippier has been given a worldwide ban for breaching betting rules, and his current side Atletico Madrid are hoping to bring in a replacement.

The England international is set to miss 10 weeks of action after being caught breaking the rules on betting, and is set to miss as many as 13 competitive matches.

Atletico are claimed to be on the look-out for someone to come in on loan, and the DailyMail reports that they had already shown an interest in the Ainsley Maitland-Niles‘ signature.

The defender was linked with a move away from the Emirates in the summer, only to be convinced to stay put, but he has since enjoyed very little playing time.

Maitland-Niles picked up plenty of minutes prior to the club’s switch in formation, which brought back the use of a regular back four, and he has since struggled for action.

It remains to be seen whether the club would be willing to allow him to leave in the coming window however, although the offer of regular action in Spain could well be an exciting prospect for AMN.

The 23 year-old has started just four Premier League fixtures this term, included just two since the transfer window closed in October, and the England hopeful could well push for the exit door in hope of making the squad for the European Championships next summer.

Arsenal currently have Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares as options at right-back, or Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney as rivals on the left, and it could well be time for the club to allow AMN to leave the club.

Should Arsenal have sold Maitland-Niles in October?

Patrick