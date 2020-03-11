Atletico Madrid getting prepared to make summer move for Arsenal ace

Atletico Madrid is set to return for Arsenal striker, Alexandre Lacazette in the summer.

The Spaniard’s were eyeing a move for the Frenchman in the summer of 2017, however, they had a transfer ban that stopped them from signing new players.

They have since moved on from the Frenchman and they have signed a number of other strikers.

They currently have Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, and Joao Felix yet they have managed to score just 31 league goals this campaign.

They have been struggling for form in front of goal in most of their games this season and they are looking at adding more firepower in the summer.

The Guardian is claiming that Diego Simeone is eyeing a move for the attacker who has fallen down the pecking order in recent games.

Mikel Arteta has preferred starting Eddie Nketiah over the Frenchman in the last three league games and that has cast some doubts over the attacker’s future.

Arsenal’s struggle to finish inside a European place is also going to have an effect on whether the player will stay, but Arteta hopes that he can keep hold of his best players.

Lacazette will be hoping to be involved when Arsenal return to action against Brighton this weekend.