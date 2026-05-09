Atletico Madrid gives boost to Arsenal in battle to sign Serie A star

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have both been strongly linked with a summer move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with the Brazilian expected to leave the Italian club at the end of the season. The midfielder has attracted significant interest following another impressive campaign in Serie A, and several major European clubs are monitoring his situation closely.

Although Ederson remains under contract until 2027, there is reportedly little indication that he intends to sign a new deal with Atalanta. As a result, this summer is viewed as the ideal opportunity for the Italian side to secure a substantial transfer fee for one of their most valuable players.

Atalanta have continued to stand firm regarding their valuation despite the uncertainty surrounding the player’s future. The club are believed to be demanding at least 40 million euros before considering any sale during the upcoming transfer window.

Atletico Madrid Exit Transfer Race

Atletico Madrid had long been considered favourites to sign the midfielder, and Ederson was also believed to favour a move to the Spanish club. However, negotiations reportedly became complicated after Atletico attempted to convince Atalanta to lower their asking price.

The Spanish side was unsuccessful in those efforts, with Atalanta refusing to reduce their demands for the player. Ederson has remained patient throughout the process as uncertainty surrounding his future continues ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Football365, Atletico Madrid have now effectively withdrawn from the race after reaching an agreement to sign Joao Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers instead. That development is expected to provide Arsenal with a significant boost in their pursuit of the midfielder.

The Gunners are believed to admire Ederson’s energy, technical ability and versatility in midfield as Mikel Arteta continues planning additions to strengthen his squad for next season.

Manchester United Still Interested

Despite Atletico Madrid stepping aside, Arsenal are still expected to face strong competition from Manchester United for the player’s signature. The Red Devils are reportedly preparing for a major midfield rebuild during the summer and have identified Ederson as one of their priority targets.

Manchester United believe the Brazilian could become an important part of their long-term plans as they attempt to improve the balance and quality of their midfield options. Arsenal will therefore need to act decisively if they hope to secure the transfer ahead of their Premier League rivals.