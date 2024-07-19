Atletico Madrid is working hard to beat Arsenal to sign Spanish midfielder

The race to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad is heating up following his strong performance at Euro 2024.

Arsenal has been tracking him since last season, and he further impressed them with his showing at the Euros.

The Gunners are keen to add him to their squad in this transfer window and are eager to win the race for his signature.

However, they are not the only club interested in Merino, so they face serious competition.

The midfielder is expected to leave Sociedad and has not signed a contract extension, despite his current deal expiring next summer.

Arsenal is encouraged by this situation, but a report from Sport Witness indicates that they are facing competition from Atlético Madrid.

Atlético, along with Barcelona, is one of the Spanish clubs showing serious interest and appears more determined to secure his signature.

The report also mentions that Atlético is pushing hard to complete the deal before Arsenal can finalise their move.

Merino has previously played in the Premier League and might be inclined to stay in La Liga. However, he is reportedly keen to experience England’s top flight again, and the prospect of playing in the Champions League is particularly tempting.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino will struggle to decide between Atleti and us, but hopefully, he will choose to join us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…