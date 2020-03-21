Atletico Madrid join Arsenal in the race to sign Premier League defender

Atletico Madrid has become the latest team to show interest in West Ham Star, Issa Diop

Arsenal faces stiff competition from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the battle to land West Ham defender Issa Diop.

The defender has been one of the Hammers’ best players since he moved to the Premier League in 2018. He has continued to shine in their defence and that has prompted a number of teams to target him.

His form has attracted the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal with all teams hoping to take him away from the London Stadium.

West Ham reportedly values him at £60 million and they will be bracing themselves for an offer in the summer as he continues to catch the eye.

The latest team to join the race for his signature is Atletico Madrid. The Spaniards have struggled at the back since they lost Diego Godin prompting them to start searching for new defenders.

Reports in Spain, as cited by TeamTalk claim that Diego Simeone’s side has been watching Diop and they have been impressed by what they have seen him do.

The Spaniards just knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League, but remain well behind in the race for the Spanish league table.

Mikel Arteta has made Diop one of his priority targets in the summer as he looks to rebuild this Arsenal team.