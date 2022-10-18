Atletico Madrid joins Arsenal in the race for Premier League star

Arsenal has an interest in Leandro Trossard as the attacker shines at Brighton.

The Belgian has emerged as one of the finest players in the Premier League in recent seasons.

His fine performances and goal outputs have placed Arsenal and several other top sides on alert and ready to add him to their squad.

The Gunners have bolstered their group with some fine players recently, but they remain relevant on the market and they will add Trossard to their squad if he keeps delivering fine performances at the Amex.

A report via The Sun reveals he has a contract that runs out at the end of this season and he is likely not to extend his stay with the Seagulls.

This would make him an easy signing for Arsenal, but Chelsea is also keen on reuniting him with his former manager, Graham Potter.

They are not the only competition the Gunners have, with the report adding that Atletico Madrid also has an interest in his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been in fine form at the Amex for some time now and he will make a contribution to Arsenal’s cause if he moves to the Emirates.

But he might find it hard to pick the right club for him among these three suitors because they are all top clubs in England and Spain.

