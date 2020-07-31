Atletico Madrid looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for midfielder

Marc Roca has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta plots to improve his midfield.

However, the latest report from Spain via Mundo Deportivo claims that Atletico Madrid is looking to sign the Spaniard as well.

Roca was the star of the recently relegated Espanyol side, and he is one player that will not be spending time with them in the Spanish second tier.

He has a number of suitors and Arteta had thought about him as it appears that it will be difficult for Arsenal to land their first choice candidate, Thomas Partey.

The report claims that the Madrid side has had him on their minds for a long time, however, they might struggle to land him because of their financial problems and the number of competitors that they will have to beat to get his signature.

Arteta will hope that Roca will choose to join the Gunners, especially if he is unable to land Partey.

Being Spanish, he will hope that he can convince his compatriot to join his rebuilding project at the Emirates.

Sevilla, Villarreal and Milan are other teams that are looking to sign him.