Atletico Madrid makes enquiries about signing Arsenal man

Atletico Madrid have become the latest club to show interest in Gabriel Jesus as the attacker prepares to leave Arsenal this summer.

The Brazilian has been an important player for the Gunners since joining them in 2022, but he has a year left on his contract, and there is no appetite at the club to offer him a new deal.

He has struggled to get minutes in the team over the last few weeks as they secured the league crown, and he is not expected to feature in the Champions League final either.

Viktor Gyokeres is in excellent form, and Jesus now faces increasing pressure to prove his worth, but time is running out, and Arsenal are listening to offers for his signature.

Growing transfer interest in Gabriel Jesus

Several clubs have been following him, including AC Milan, but Atletico Madrid are the latest team to show serious interest in signing him, according to Trivela.

The Spanish side views him as one of the strongest attacking options available in Europe who can still provide significant value to their squad.

Arsenal are expected to be open to negotiations if a suitable offer arrives, given Jesus’ contract situation and the club’s wider plans for attacking reinforcements.

Atletico Madrid’s attacking plans

Atletico’s interest is also influenced by their expected changes in attack this summer, with potential departures creating space for new additions.

Jesus would reportedly be keen on a move to Madrid and may prioritise joining Atletico if he does not receive an offer from a club he considers to be a step above the Spanish side.

Discussions over his future are expected to develop in the coming weeks as the transfer window approaches and more clubs enter the race for his signature.

His experience and versatility continue to make him an attractive option for several European clubs looking to strengthen their forward lines.

Arsenal remain focused on reshaping their squad to maintain competitiveness at the top of the Premier League.

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