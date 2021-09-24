Atletico Madrid makes key Arsenal star a target to reinforce their midfield

Atletico Madrid has become the latest European club to be interested in a move for Bukayo Saka.

The England attacker has emerged as one of the leading players in the Premier League and he is arguably the most important player at Arsenal at the moment.

The 20-year-old’s rise from the Arsenal academy to their first team hasn’t gone unnoticed by top European clubs.

Several of them had their eyes on him before he extended his contract with the Gunners in the last campaign.

The Englishman hasn’t made a bright start to this season, but he remains a key player for Arsenal and he is attracting the attention of Atleti.

Spanish outlet La Razon claims that Diego Simeone is a fan of the Euro 2020 finalist and has him on his wishlist.

The Spanish champions sent Saul Niguez out on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window.

They are hopeful the Blues will make the move permanent and that will give them the money and space to add Saka to their squad.

Saka remains untouchable at the Emirates, but if Arsenal continues to underperform in England, he could be tempted to join a top club.

The report says Atletico isn’t the only club looking to sign him with Juventus also monitoring his situation.