Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid: Merson names the team Arsenal would rather face

Arsenal are poised to face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the next round of the Champions League, with the Gunners all but securing their place in the quarterfinals. Holding a commanding 7-1 advantage from the first leg of their round of 16 tie, Arsenal are in a strong position and confident that the tie is effectively settled.

It would indeed take a near-impossible turnaround for PSV to overturn the deficit at the Emirates in today’s match, but Arsenal’s next opponent promises to be a much tougher challenge. Following PSG’s elimination of Liverpool from the Champions League last night, Arsenal and Aston Villa are now the remaining hopes of English football, with both teams playing today.

While facing either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid will be a formidable test for Arsenal, the question arises: which of the two teams would be the more manageable opponent? Paul Merson, a former footballer and pundit, believes that Atletico Madrid would be less of a challenge for Arsenal than Real Madrid should they meet in the quarterfinals.

As he told Sky Sports, Merson stated:

“I think it depends on who wins out of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. I think if Atletico Madrid win, Arsenal have a bit of a chance. I think that’ll be a tight game, Atletico Madrid don’t blow anybody away – they play a certain style of football. But if they play against Real Madrid, I don’t know if they’re going to be able to live with them with goalscoring over two legs, especially with the players that are out for Arsenal.”

Indeed, facing Atletico Madrid would offer Arsenal a better chance, according to Merson, due to the Spanish side’s pragmatic and less free-scoring approach. While Atletico have proved to be solid defensively and tactically astute under Diego Simeone, they are not known for overwhelming opponents with attacking power, which could play into Arsenal’s hands. In contrast, Real Madrid possesses a wealth of attacking options, including world-class players capable of scoring freely, which could pose a major problem for Arsenal, particularly with some of their key players absent.

In either case, Arsenal will need to improve on their recent league performances if they are to stand a realistic chance of progressing past either of these European giants. A more clinical and composed display will be essential as they prepare for a potentially daunting challenge in the quarterfinals.