Atletico Madrid planning to sign Arsenal Premier League target

Atletico Madrid is interested in Arsenal target, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and they could beat the Gunners to his signature.

Mirror Sports had reported that Mikel Arteta’s side has now turned their attention towards the Everton man after failing in their bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Calvert-Lewin is one of the finest attackers in the Premier League, and he has been in top form for Everton.

He could bring goals to the Emirates if Arsenal signs him, but Fichajes.net says he has become a transfer target of Atleti.

The Spanish side is looking to bolster its squad, and they believe Calvert-Lewin is the ideal replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez.

Considering that they have been competing for titles and are Champions League regulars, Calvert-Lewin might be tempted to make the move there.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert-Lewin remains arguably one of the finest attackers we can sign from the Premier League at the moment.

The former Sheffield United man is the main attacker at Everton, but they are struggling for form.

He might want to join a top club like Arsenal where he has a better chance to showcase himself in Europe.

Atletico will only have an advantage over us if he wants to try another competition. But if he wants to remain in England, we would probably win the race.

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Arteta Post Match Press Conference – “We didn’t have the quality”