Atletico Madrid prepare to propose a swap deal for Arsenal ace

Sun Sport claims that Atletico Madrid is keen to sign Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette and the Spaniards are prepared to offer Arsenal the chance to sign any of three players in exchange for the Frenchman.

Lacazette has had to share the striker role at Arsenal with Eddie Nketiah this year, but he remains a transfer target for Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniards have been his long-term admirers and they were close to signing him in 2017 before they were handed a transfer ban (SkySports).

They need a new striker this summer after their front-men struggled for goals in the last campaign and they consider Lacazette to have the qualities to help them get goals.

The report claims that Diego Simeone is prepared to sacrifice either of wingers Thomas Lemar, Vitolo or forward Angel Correa to land the Frenchman.

Lacazette is Arsenal second-best striker at the moment and Mikel Arteta has no plans to lose any of his important team members.

However, a bid of around 30 million pounds could be enough to tempt the Gunners to cash in as they look for more money to sign the likes of Thomas Partey.

Atletico’s proposal might not be successful especially if they don’t include a significant amount of money in the swap deal.