Atletico Madrid president reacts to Arsenal’s Alvarez interest 

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has addressed speculation linking Julian Alvarez with a move to Arsenal.

The Argentinian forward is regarded as one of Atletico’s most important players, yet reports suggest that several elite clubs are monitoring his situation, with Arsenal among those credited with interest. The Gunners reportedly view him as an ideal addition due to the level of performance he previously delivered in the Premier League.

Alvarez may also be open to a return to England, particularly as his goals have slowed in Spain. Despite that dip in output, he remains committed to rediscovering his scoring form and contributing consistently for his current club. Barcelona have also been linked with a potential approach, setting the stage for significant competition should Atletico entertain offers.

Arsenal’s Interest Meets Firm Resistance

Alvarez has already secured the most prestigious honours at club level, and his pedigree would undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options. However, Atletico are not seeking to part ways with a player they consider central to their project.

The club hierarchy has made it clear that they intend to retain his services, dismissing suggestions that he could be sold in the near future.

Cerezo Issues Clear Statement

Responding to the speculation, Cerezo reaffirmed the club’s stance as quoted by El Desmarque:

“They can say whatever they want and talk whatever they want.

“But everyone knows that Julián Álvarez is an Atlético de Madrid player. He has a contract with Atlético de Madrid. If he’s an Atlético de Madrid player, it’s because he’s an Atlético de Madrid player.”

His remarks show Atletico’s determination to keep hold of the forward despite persistent transfer rumours. While interest from Arsenal and Barcelona may continue, the Spanish side appears resolute in their intention to retain one of their most influential attacking players.