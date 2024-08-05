Atletico Madrid pushing to beat Arsenal to €70m Premier League star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Julian Alvarez, with several reports suggesting he could be the next Manchester City player to join the Gunners.

Alvarez has recently cast doubt over his City future by expressing his desire for more playing time.

The Argentine plays second fiddle to Erling Haaland and continues to struggle to start games.

Haaland is one of the world’s most reliable goalscorers, making it difficult for Alvarez to displace him.

However, despite being just 24, Alvarez has already won all the biggest prizes in football and now wants more game time.

Arsenal would love to sign him, but he could leave the Premier League. A report in The Athletic reveals that Atletico Madrid is already in talks to sign him for around €70 million.

Their move poses a significant threat to Arsenal and could see them overtake the Gunners in securing the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Alvarez is one of the most efficient players in the world now, and it would be great to have someone with his capabilities in our squad.

The attacker might also want to join us because we are clearly one of the top clubs in Europe as well.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…