Atletico Madrid pushing to beat Arsenal to €70m Premier League star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Julian Alvarez, with several reports suggesting he could be the next Manchester City player to join the Gunners.
Alvarez has recently cast doubt over his City future by expressing his desire for more playing time.
The Argentine plays second fiddle to Erling Haaland and continues to struggle to start games.
Haaland is one of the world’s most reliable goalscorers, making it difficult for Alvarez to displace him.
However, despite being just 24, Alvarez has already won all the biggest prizes in football and now wants more game time.
Arsenal would love to sign him, but he could leave the Premier League. A report in The Athletic reveals that Atletico Madrid is already in talks to sign him for around €70 million.
Their move poses a significant threat to Arsenal and could see them overtake the Gunners in securing the transfer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Alvarez is one of the most efficient players in the world now, and it would be great to have someone with his capabilities in our squad.
The attacker might also want to join us because we are clearly one of the top clubs in Europe as well.
ADMIN COMMENT
I hope Arteta and Edu stop buying unwanted players from our Man City. Not all of them will work out in the long run. They have been tried and tested and found to not be viable as starters if you are trying to go for the Title or Champions league.
It makes me nervous.
🫣
👍 makes no sense now at all.
He’s better then what we have
He wouldnt join us though
I cant think why Arsenal would want to buy Alvarez.He is too similar a type of player to Havertz.Given a projected fee of over £50m I would think that Toney offers something different for a similar fee….Meanwhile Arsenal can’t seem to get half as much for Eddie…and we’ve just sold ESR for between £10-£15m less than we could have received last Season…Something isn’t quite right as far as Arsenal’s ability to sell…
Truth is that Alvarez has shown himself to be a quality player which explains why he isn’t comfortable to sit on the bench anymore (and rightly so).
While I’m no longer a fan of buying City’s team 2 players, I’m on the fence over Alvarez. I think Jesus and Zinchenko were dispensable to them but Alvarez himself is the one pushing for a transfer. Not sure they’ll want to sell to us though.
I don’t think he’s a Toney or Osimhen type but there’s no doubting his quality and obvious goal production. I think he’s like Lautaro Martinez.
My little verdict: GET HIM that’s if City will sell