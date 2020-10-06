Atletico Madrid relationship with Arsenal takes a battering

Arsenal’s relationship with Atletico Madrid has been irreparably damaged after the Gunners stunned the Spaniards with the way they signed Thomas Partey.
Arsenal had chased a deal for the Ghanaian all summer, but they had been struggling to get the transfer done.
They tried to negotiate his transfer fee with the Spaniards, but they were referred to his release clause.
The 50m euros release clause was a problem for the Gunners and they even turned their attention towards signing Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.
The Frenchman also wanted to join but Arsenal still couldn’t afford to sign him.
The Gunners had to go back for Partey after Lyon’s deadline for the sale of any of their players passed.
With the transfer deadline only a few hours away, Arsenal managed to come up with Partey’s release clause and triggered it.
It was very late in the transfer window and it stunned the Spaniards, according to The Athletic.
They had to announce shortly afterwards that the Ghanaian had left them, but the time of the transfer didn’t give them the chance to replace him and they are not happy about that at all
It seems that the chances of Atletico doing business with Arsenal in the near future is unlikely.
AM knew how the system works, its been in Spain for years. AM knew he wasn’t renewing his contract, Partey wanted to leave, he felt under valued, they couldn’t afford to give him more. The price they got was the price they said, we triggered his release clause, thats just the way it is. There is nothing done that is illegal, a storm in a tea cup.
Who cares unless they unearth a new gem, they having nothing we want other than Lucas torreira back and in rip roaring form or the £22m balance agreed in the deal. The irony isn’t lost on me, the £6m loan fee they paid for Lucas helped us reach the release clause. They played hardball all and summer and got what they wanted for the player.
Shame we couldn’t move on ozil, sokratis, mustafi and kolasinac, I’m still not sure which 2 of the 4 will be left out of the EPL squad.
I wish we could somehow keep Saliba, if not a loan deal at somewhere like Bournemouth or Brentford till January then review it.
As for now I want to see us play our best players in their best positions. I’m not really sure who would be best along side Partey and in what formation, but I fancy a midfield 3 of ceballos partey saka or Willian. Though in matches wherever conceed possession I expect to Xhaka in there somewhere, but I would prefer we groom saka into that Liam Brady type midfielder and eventually see a left hand side of Tierney Saka Martinelli that is simply mouthwatering, my dream team would be
Leno
Bellerin Saliba Gabriel Tierney
Ceballos Partey Saka
Pepe Aubameyang Martinelli