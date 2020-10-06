Atletico Madrid relationship with Arsenal takes a battering

Arsenal’s relationship with Atletico Madrid has been irreparably damaged after the Gunners stunned the Spaniards with the way they signed Thomas Partey.

Arsenal had chased a deal for the Ghanaian all summer, but they had been struggling to get the transfer done.

They tried to negotiate his transfer fee with the Spaniards, but they were referred to his release clause.

The 50m euros release clause was a problem for the Gunners and they even turned their attention towards signing Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

The Frenchman also wanted to join but Arsenal still couldn’t afford to sign him.

The Gunners had to go back for Partey after Lyon’s deadline for the sale of any of their players passed.

With the transfer deadline only a few hours away, Arsenal managed to come up with Partey’s release clause and triggered it.

It was very late in the transfer window and it stunned the Spaniards, according to The Athletic.

They had to announce shortly afterwards that the Ghanaian had left them, but the time of the transfer didn’t give them the chance to replace him and they are not happy about that at all

It seems that the chances of Atletico doing business with Arsenal in the near future is unlikely.