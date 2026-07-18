Atletico Madrid sends message that Arsenal needs to hear

It appears Arsenal will not sign Julian Alvarez this summer, regardless of how hard they try, as Atletico Madrid remain determined to keep the striker before the transfer window closes.

Alvarez has become one of Atletico’s most important players and is attracting interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs. Arsenal are among the teams monitoring his situation, while Barcelona are also keen on the Argentinian, who has stated that playing for the Catalan club is his dream.

Real Madrid and PSG have also been linked with the forward in recent weeks, highlighting the level of interest in one of the most sought-after attackers in European football.

Atletico Madrid reaffirm Alvarez stance

Atletico consider Alvarez too important to lose and has no intention of allowing him to leave, despite the growing interest in his signature and the player’s reported desire to move clubs.

Barcelona are expected to continue pursuing the striker because they are his preferred destination. However, Atletico’s chief executive has once again made the club’s position clear.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil said:

“My position is clear, the club’s position is clear. We’ve made it known to the player, his representatives, and the president of Barcelona”.

“I have absolutely no doubt that Atlético is the right place in the world for Julián, and that Julián is the perfect centre-forward for Atlético Madrid. We want to keep him”.

Atletico reject every possible offer

Gil continued:

“I recently heard the president say that the offer he made to Atlético Madrid wasn’t unlimited. My only response is that our answer is unlimited”.

“We do NOT want to transfer him”.

“We didn’t accept an offer of €100 million, and we won’t accept one of €150 million or even €200 million”.

The comments underline Atletico’s determination to keep Alvarez despite interest from several leading clubs. Arsenal and the other interested teams may therefore find it extremely difficult to persuade the Spanish side to reconsider their position before the transfer window closes.

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