Atletico Madrid set to prioritise selling Arsenal target to boost their transfer kitty

This summer is looking very much like the transfer window that Arsenal could finally get their hands on long term target, Thomas Lemar.

The Frenchman has been one of Arsenal’s consistent targets since the days of Arsene Wenger.

The French manager almost signed Lemar in 2017, but he decided to remain at AS Monaco to continue his development.

He would join Atletico Madrid a year later but he has never recaptured the form that made him one of the most sought-after players in France at the time.

The attacker has failed to adapt to the demands placed on him by the ever-demanding Diego Simeone.

The Argentinian admitted recently that the player has not delivered what they expected when they made their move for him.

He has, however, remained a player with huge potential and there is a feeling that Simeone’s style is too rigid for him to perform at his best.

Spanish media outlet Marca is claiming the Spaniards have given up on him ever coming good for them and they are prepared to listen to suitable offers.

Arsenal needs new creative talent as the club struggles to create goals.

The Gunners have had to rely on Bukayo Saka to provide goals for them this season from the left-wing and Mikel Arteta could make Lemar a star player again if he moves to the Emirates.