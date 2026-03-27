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Atletico Madrid set to spoil Arsenal’s chances of signing Alvarez

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez ahead of the summer transfer window.

The striker, currently at Atletico Madrid, continues to work diligently to maintain his status at the top level. Arsenal are keen to bring him back to England, having been impressed by his previous performances in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City.

Alvarez’s experience and proven quality in English football make him an attractive option for the Gunners, who are expected to pursue attacking reinforcements at the end of the season. However, their efforts to secure his signature are likely to be complicated by Atletico’s firm stance on his future.

Atletico’s Determination to Retain Alvarez

Atletico Madrid have made it clear that they are unwilling to sell the forward and intend to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future. Despite ongoing interest from Arsenal, the Spanish side remains resolute in its position, presenting a major obstacle to any potential deal.

According to the Metro, Atletico have taken further steps to ensure Alvarez remains in Madrid by intensifying efforts to secure his long-term commitment. The report indicates that the club are working on a new contract that would make him their highest ever earner.

Arsenal Face Transfer Setback

This development represents a considerable setback for Arsenal, who may now find it even more difficult to convince Atletico to part ways with one of their key players. Financial incentives alone may not be sufficient if the Spanish club remain determined to retain him.

Atletico’s strategy is focused on keeping Alvarez satisfied and committed, removing any incentive for him to consider a move elsewhere. By offering improved terms, they aim to secure his future and maintain stability within their squad.

Unless there is a change in Atletico’s position, Arsenal may be forced to explore alternative targets as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season.

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