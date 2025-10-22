Atletico Madrid star admits Arsenal limited them at the Emirates

Jose Gimenez has commented on Arsenal’s performance during their encounter with Atletico Madrid, acknowledging that the Gunners made it exceptionally difficult for his side to create scoring opportunities. While Arsenal’s defensive capabilities have received widespread praise this season, their pressing and collective work rate in attack are aspects that often go underappreciated.

The team’s forwards and midfielders contribute significantly to the defensive effort by applying relentless pressure on opponents, disrupting the opposition’s build-up play and making it easier for the defenders to maintain structure. This approach was evident in the game against Atletico, as Gimenez and his teammates struggled to advance the ball and construct meaningful attacking moves.

Arsenal’s Effective Pressing

In the second half of the match, Arsenal’s pressing proved decisive, allowing the English side to score four goals and secure a commanding victory. Gimenez highlighted how the constant pressure affected Atletico’s ability to play out from the back, forcing them to seek alternative solutions and breaking the rhythm of their build-up play.

Speaking after the match via Metro Sport, Gimenez stated:

‘It was a controlled game, but we struggled to play because they press very well, they always play one-on-one, and we couldn’t find the connections. We struggled to play, to get out of the back with the ball clean. Credit to them. We have to focus on ourselves and improve for what’s coming next. The goal came from a foul that wasn’t a foul.”

Gimenez’s comments underline the effectiveness of Arsenal’s tactical approach, which combines disciplined defending with proactive pressing from the front. By limiting the opposition’s options and disrupting their flow, Arsenal create a platform for both defensive solidity and attacking opportunities.

Lessons and Moving Forward

For Atletico Madrid, the match offered a clear indication of the challenges posed by modern pressing systems. Gimenez’s reflections highlight the importance of adaptability, communication, and quick decision-making when facing a team that excels at controlling space and applying constant pressure.

Arsenal’s ability to combine defensive discipline with offensive pressing continues to make them a formidable opponent in both domestic and European competitions. By executing this strategy effectively, they not only prevent opponents from creating chances but also create opportunities for themselves, demonstrating that their strength lies in both organisation and proactive play.

