Atletico Madrid star avoiding one discussion with Arsenal stars in Spain camp

Marc Pubill remembers his last match against Arsenal during his time at Atletico Madrid, but it remains far from a positive memory, and he has admitted he prefers not to discuss one particular incident from the game.

The 23-year-old was part of the Atletico side that faced Arsenal in the Champions League, a match they lost as the Gunners progressed in a campaign that ultimately saw them reach the final, where they were beaten by PSG.

Pubill still recalls the intensity of the encounter and the disappointment of the result, noting that it was a painful experience for him personally, particularly because of one specific moment he would rather not revisit.

Spain National Team Environment

Pubill has since been named in Spain’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing him into the same international setup as several Arsenal players, including David Raya, Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Merino.

Despite the natural opportunity for discussion, he has indicated that he is avoiding conversations about the Arsenal match and is instead focusing on training and supporting his national team.

Pubill On The Incident

Speaking via Marca, Pubill said

“Gyokeres celebrated in my face when the referee whistled at the end.”

“We haven’t talked about it and I don’t want to talk about it because otherwise…”

His stance underlines how competitive matches at elite level can leave lasting impressions, even when players later share international duty. While Spain’s camp includes several Arsenal representatives, Pubill appears focused on maintaining professionalism and avoiding distractions as he continues his development on the international stage ahead of the tournament.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…