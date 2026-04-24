Atletico Madrid sweating over fitness of two players before Arsenal game

Atletico Madrid faces Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final next week and will be determined to secure a positive result in the opening leg. Even though there will be another opportunity in the return fixture, both clubs know the importance of taking momentum into the second match.

Many observers believe Arsenal are favourites to win the tie and progress to the Champions League final. However, that view overlooks the fact that Atletico Madrid eliminated Barcelona to reach this stage, a result that underlines the quality and resilience within the Spanish side.

Atletico Madrid Cannot Be Overlooked

Atletico remain one of Europe’s leading teams, and it would be unwise to dismiss their chances. The club has been in strong form, and their recent performances suggest they are fully capable of competing with any opponent left in the competition.

Arsenal will also recognise that this tournament may offer a clearer route to major silverware than the Premier League. For that reason, they are expected to approach the semi-final with complete focus and intensity, knowing how significant the opportunity could be.

Injury Concerns Before First Leg

There may, however, be concerns for Atletico ahead of the first meeting. Standard Sports reports that Alexander Sorloth and Ademola Lookman are both injured at the moment, and they missed Atletico’s latest match. Their availability for the first leg remains uncertain.

The injuries are not considered serious, but both players are still touch-and-go. Atletico are therefore not yet certain whether either player will be ready for the upcoming matches, although there is confidence that they could recover in time.

Regardless of who is selected, Arsenal must prepare thoroughly for what is expected to be Atletico’s strongest possible side. Any player chosen for a fixture of this magnitude is likely to deliver his highest level in such an important contest.

This semi-final promises to be fiercely competitive, with both teams carrying genuine ambitions of reaching the final. Arsenal may be viewed by some as favourites, but Atletico’s pedigree and current form mean they remain a dangerous opponent capable of upsetting expectations.