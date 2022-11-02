Atletico Madrid targeting a move for exceptional Arsenal man

Arsenal man William Saliba is on the transfer wishlist of Atletico Madrid and they continue to monitor the impressive Frenchman.

Saliba had to wait for his chance to play regularly for Arsenal after signing for them in 2019.

He spent most of the next three seasons away on loan at different clubs before returning this term.

His performances at the Emirates have been solid, which is one of the reasons Arsenal is at the top of the league table.

The club wants to keep him long-term and has offered him a contract extension.

They expect him to sign on the dotted lines and extend his time with them, but that hasn’t stopped other clubs from considering a move for him.

A report on Fichajes reveals the defender is one of the players Atletico is considering to bolster their squad.

The Spanish side wants to revolutionise their team and they will bolster several parts of the squad.

They believe Saliba will make their defence much more robust than it is now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been solid for us and he enjoys the privilege of being the first choice at the Emirates.

While other clubs will be interested in a move for him, we expect him to stay loyal to us, considering that we are having a solid season and seem destined for greatness.