Atletico Madrid to battle Arsenal for promoted youngster

Arsenal will have to see off competition from Spanish champions, Atletico Madrid in their bid to sign Max Aarons this summer.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Englishman who has won promotion to the Premier League twice in the last three seasons with Norwich.

They were relegated at the end of the 2019/2020 season, but they are determined to stay up this time.

If they had planned to achieve that with Aarons in their squad, they may have to start a new plan without him.

This is because Sun Sports reports that he has interest from Arsenal and he wants to join a top club.

The Canaries would ideally want to keep him, but the report says he has interest from around Europe with Bayern Munich also quoted as one of his suitors.

Arsenal could lose Hector Bellerin this summer and they plan to replace the Spaniard.

Aarons is one of the few right-backs who would fit in perfectly in that role for Arsenal.

Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares are two other players who Arsenal can field as a right-back, but it seems they would prefer to move for a new player.