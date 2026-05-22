Atletico Madrid to beat Arsenal to Premier League icon

Bernardo Silva has become one of the most sought-after players on the transfer market after announcing that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the current campaign as a free agent. Despite his impending departure, the midfielder remains in outstanding condition and has featured in all 37 league matches for the club this season, underlining both his consistency and importance to the squad.

The Portuguese midfielder has continued to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s finest players over the past decade. His technical quality, versatility, and experience have made him an attractive option for several leading European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal Interest Remains Strong

Arsenal are understood to admire Silva and would welcome the opportunity to add his experience and leadership qualities to their squad. The club reportedly views him as an ideal addition, particularly because of his extensive experience competing at the highest level in domestic and European football.

Silva is expected to make a final decision regarding his future before the World Cup begins, although indications suggest that he may continue his career outside the Premier League. A number of clubs have expressed interest in securing his signature, with several teams closely monitoring developments surrounding his next move.

Atletico Madrid Lead The Race

According to the Metro, Silva appears to have chosen Atlético Madrid as his next destination after the Spanish side reportedly offered him the most favourable contract terms among his suitors. The report states that Atletico have been eager to strengthen their squad with the midfielder during this transfer window and that Silva is open to making the move to the Spanish capital.

Although Arsenal remain interested in bringing him to North London, they are currently behind in the race for his signature. Atlético are believed to hold a significant advantage at this stage, with negotiations progressing positively as Silva prepares to bring his successful spell at Manchester City to an end.