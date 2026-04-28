Atletico Madrid v Arsenal match preview and prediction

Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in Spain, with the Gunners eager to secure a positive result away from home. Mikel Arteta’s side is determined to gain an advantage before the return leg.

The Spanish club have performed impressively to reach this stage of the competition, having eliminated Barcelona in the quarter finals. That achievement underlines the challenge Arsenal face, with Atletico certain to approach the tie with confidence and belief.

Arsenal Warned Against Complacency

Many observers consider the Gunners favourites, particularly as Barcelona were widely viewed as one of the stronger contenders remaining in the tournament. However, at the semi-final stage of the Champions League, every side commands respect, and Arsenal cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

Atletico Madrid have also been boosted by the return of Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez from injury ahead of the match. Their availability strengthens the hosts and increases the threat Arsenal must manage in what is expected to be one of their toughest fixtures of the season.

With home support behind them, Atletico know they must produce a strong performance and secure a result before travelling to London. That urgency should ensure an intense atmosphere and a highly competitive contest from the opening whistle.

Form Guide Ahead of the Semi-Final

Atletico had endured a poor run of form, suffering four consecutive defeats before responding with a victory over Athletic Club in their most recent outing. That win may have restored some confidence at an important moment in their campaign.

Arsenal’s own recent form has not been significantly stronger, with just one victory in their last four matches in all competitions. Despite that, they remain a dangerous side capable of producing big performances on the European stage.

The Gunners showed resilience in Lisbon during the previous round, and supporters will hope for another composed display away from home. Experience in handling difficult continental fixtures could prove valuable in Madrid.

Even so, this promises to be a demanding evening against disciplined opposition with quality in key areas. Arsenal will need concentration, control and ruthlessness if they are to return home with the result they want.

There is still confidence that the Gunners can earn a win in Spain, but they are likely to be tested throughout by an Atletico side determined to keep their Champions League dream alive.

Prediction

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal