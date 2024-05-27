Atletico Madrid will compete with Arsenal for quality Ligue 1 goalscorer

Arsenal could miss out on their long-term target Jonathan David as he catches the attention of Atletico Madrid.

David has been on Arsenal’s radar for much of his time at Lille in France.

The Canadian remains one of the best goal scorers in Europe, attracting interest from several clubs.

Arsenal has been following him for a long time, convinced that he could solve their striking problems.

Despite Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah both contributing goals, a more prolific striker could enhance their trophy-winning potential.

David has consistently been among the leading scorers in Ligue 1 since moving to France, and Arsenal is keen to secure his services.

With his current deal expiring in 2025, he could be available at a reasonable price, but Todofichajes reveals Atletico Madrid’s interest in him.

The Spanish side, facing potential departures of Alvaro Morata and Memphis Depay, is eyeing David as a replacement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

David has been one of the finest strikers in Europe and he might do a better job of finishing chances than our current strikers.

