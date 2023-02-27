Atletico Madrid will fight Arsenal for a La Liga talent

Gabri Veiga is at the centre of a transfer tussle between many clubs as he develops well on the books of Celta Vigo in Spain.

The midfielder is the latest Spanish youngster to catch the eyes of European clubs and Arsenal considers him a potential first-teamer at the Emirates.

The Gunners have added him to their transfer shortlist. However, it would not be easy to pull off the transfer as more clubs are interested in adding him to their group.

A report on Todofichajes reveals that Atletico de Madrid is also monitoring the youngster and will move to add him to their squad in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Veiga is a top talent and we should expect other clubs to compete with us for his signature, especially in Spain.

The youngster is still just 20 and at the start of his career, he might prefer to move to a bigger Spanish club where adapting would be easier for him over London.

However, Mikel Arteta is Spanish and can convince the midfielder that he would be in good hands if he joins him in London.

But Veiga might need more time to be ready for a big move by the end of this season because he is still very young and needs to play more high level games.

