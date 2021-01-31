Atletico makes Torreira decision ahead of transfer deadline

Despite using him sparingly, Atletico Madrid has decided not to allow Lucas Torreira to leave them this month.

The Uruguayan joined on loan from Arsenal at the start of the season in his bid to see more first-team action.

The Gunners had been hopeful that he would play more often as they had signed Thomas Partey from Atletico.

However, Torreira has continued to struggle to play with just three starts all season.

His situation at the Madrid side is one that has given Arsenal great concern, and the Gunners are thinking about recalling him from his loan spell at the club.

He had interest from the likes of Torino in the summer before choosing Diego Simeone’s side.

Some of his suitors in that transfer window remain interested in his signature.

Recalling him and sending him out on loan somewhere else is an option that Arsenal can explore.

But with a few hours to go before the close of the transfer window, Italian media outlet Lanazione says Atletico has decided that they will not allow him to leave them this month.

Even though he isn’t a regular, they are determined not to be a man short in midfield for the rest of this season.