Atletico president explodes again as Arsenal continues to track Alvarez

Julian Alvarez’s future at Atletico Madrid continues to attract attention, and the ongoing speculation is reportedly becoming a source of frustration for club president Enrique Cerezo as questions persist regarding the attacker’s situation.

In the weeks since the season ended, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have attempted to add Alvarez to their squads. However, Atletico have rejected those approaches and remain determined to keep hold of one of their most important players.

The club’s position has remained consistent despite continued interest from some of the biggest teams in Spain, reinforcing their desire to retain the forward for the foreseeable future.

Atletico Stand Firm on Alvarez

Reports suggest that Real Madrid offered €150 million in an attempt to secure his signature, but Atletico made it clear that the player is not available for transfer unless his release clause is activated.

That clause is believed to be worth around €500 million, a figure that demonstrates how highly Atletico value the attacker and how difficult any potential deal would be to complete.

Arsenal have been mentioned as a club with a stronger chance of signing Alvarez because Atletico would prefer not to strengthen a direct domestic rival. Even so, any move for the forward would still present significant challenges given Atletico’s firm stance on his future.

Cerezo Responds to Transfer Speculation

Atletico continue to insist that Alvarez is not for sale, and Cerezo has expressed frustration at repeatedly being asked about the player’s future despite addressing the issue on numerous occasions.

Speaking via Sport, he said: “You want to continually repeat this and you get tired. Yes, Florentino’s Real Madrid offer arrived and you already know what was said to Real Madrid.”

The Atletico president then appeared to forget the player’s name before continuing: “Julián López (Álvarez) is an Atlético de Madrid player and whoever wants Julián López (Álvarez), let him come, see the contract and, if he is interested, he will take it; and if not, then he won’t take it.”

Cerezo’s comments underline Atletico’s determination to keep Alvarez at the club, while also highlighting their growing irritation with the persistent transfer rumours that continue to surround one of their key players.

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